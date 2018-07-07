Parker (2-1) got the win against the Dodgers on Friday, firing a scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout in the Angels' 3-2 victory.

Parker kept the Angels within a 2-1 margin with his scoreless top half of the ninth inning in this contest, and he was eventually rewarded with his second win of the season in the bottom half of the frame, as the Angels walked off thanks to an error by Yasiel Puig that scored David Fletcher. That gave fantasy owners a victory from an unexpected source, although Parker's fantasy value going forward will obviously be tethered to his ability to remain the team's primary option in save situations.