Angels' Blake Parker: Not used in save opportunity Tuesday
Manager Mike Scioscia used Kenyon Middleton to convert Tuesday's save because Bud Norris and Parker were given the night off, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Norris' recent struggles have been well documented, and Parker appeared to be next in line for save opportunities, but his own blowup (three earned runs) in the Angels' last contest left the righty unavailable Tuesday. Scioscia hasn't officially announced a change in his bullpen configuration, but a closing situation involving Norris, Middleton and Parker appears to be fluid with the latter posting the best overall results this season (2.57 ERA and 11.4 K/9).
