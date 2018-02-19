Angels' Blake Parker: Not yet named closer
Despite finishing the 2017 season as the Angels' primary closer, Parker has not been named to that role to begin spring training, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Angels manager Mike Scioscia seems content to enter the season without anyone named as a primary closer, which would leave Parker competing with the likes of Cam Bedrosian and Jim Johnson for saves. Parker seems to have the best skills of the trio, however, and just because Scioscia wants to start the year with a closer committee doesn't mean he'll maintain one throughout the year. Last year, for example, Bud Norris emerged from a committee to become team's primary closer in mid-April and recorded 18 of the team's next 22 saves. If Parker outperforms his teammates, he could easily earn as many saves as his counterparts on other teams who aren't nominally part of a committee.
