Parker got the save Wednesday, firing a scoreless inning with a strikeout against the Padres.

Parker sent down San Diego in order in the ninth, needing 14 pitches to secure his 12th save, to rebound nicely after giving up a run his last time out. The 33-year-old now has a 3.27 ERA and 61:17 K:BB across 55 innings of work this season.

