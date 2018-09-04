Parker tossed a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit and striking out one as he picked up the save Monday against the Rangers.

Parker surrendered a single to begin the ninth, but he'd record a groundout, a strikeout and a flyout to end the ballgame. The 33-year-old has posted a 3.23 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with 66 strikeouts over 61.1 frames as the Angels closer in 2018. Parker is 14-for-17 on save opportunities this year.