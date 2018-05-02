Parker was not used late in a tight win over the Orioles on Tuesday despite not having pitched in two days.

Manager Mike Scioscia turned to Cam Bedrosian for the save opportunity Tuesday following Keynan Middleton's (elbow) placement on the 10-day disabled list. Bedrosian was unable to protect the two-run lead, so the closer situation for the Halos is still uncertain. Trying to predict what direction Scioscia will go in the ninth inning can be a fool's errand, but it was clear that Parker and his 4.40 ERA was not in consideration this time around, despite having plenty of rest for traditional reliever.