Angels' Blake Parker: Passed up in save situation
Parker was not used late in a tight win over the Orioles on Tuesday despite not having pitched in two days.
Manager Mike Scioscia turned to Cam Bedrosian for the save opportunity Tuesday following Keynan Middleton's (elbow) placement on the 10-day disabled list. Bedrosian was unable to protect the two-run lead, so the closer situation for the Halos is still uncertain. Trying to predict what direction Scioscia will go in the ninth inning can be a fool's errand, but it was clear that Parker and his 4.40 ERA was not in consideration this time around, despite having plenty of rest for traditional reliever.
More News
-
Angels' Blake Parker: Gives up run in setup role•
-
Angels' Blake Parker: Gives up pair of runs in Saturday's loss•
-
Angels' Blake Parker: Bypassed for potential save opportunity•
-
Angels' Blake Parker: Gets save against A's•
-
Angels' Blake Parker: Still considered for closing duties•
-
Angels' Blake Parker: Could be ticketed for setup role•
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...