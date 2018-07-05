Parker grabbed his 10th save of the season Wednesday against the Mariners, working around a pair of hits in a scoreless ninth inning.

Parker has gotten the majority of the Angels' recent save chances and has largely been reliable. His ERA sits at 3.05 through 41.1 innings, while his K/9 is a solid 10.2. He hasn't allowed a run in his last six appearances, though he hasn't struck out a batter in his last four.