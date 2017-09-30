Play

Parker struck out two in a perfect ninth inning against the Mariners on Friday en route to his eighth save of the season.

It was nice to see Parker bounce back after his two-run hiccup against the White Sox on Wednesday. Parker only worked his way into the ninth-inning mix late in the year, but he has been the team's best reliever all season, posting a 2.54 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 86:16 K:BB over 67.1 innings. While roles may remain somewhat fluid in the Angels' bullpen, Parker looks like the reliever to own in Anaheim heading into 2018.

