Angels' Blake Parker: Picks up first win
Parker picked up his first win of the season Sunday, getting the final out of the game without allowing any baserunners against the Twins.
Keynan Middleton left the game after getting two outs in the eighth inning with an elbow injury, and will be sent for an MRI. Jim Johnson then came in and got the final out of the eighth inning and the first two outs of the ninth inning, but not before giving up two hits and two walks without allowing any runs to score. It's unclear who manager Mike Scioscia will turn to the next time there is a save situation, but it could be Parker. He has logged six straight scoreless appearances, giving up just four hits and two walks while striking out nine in 6.1 innings over that stretch.
