Angels' Blake Parker: Picks up fourth save
Parker worked around a walk to finish a scoreless ninth for his fourth save Monday against the Royals.
Parker needed 20 pitches -- just 10 of which were strikes -- but was working with a three-run cushion and was never threatened in Monday's ninth inning. Parker is 3-for-4 in save opportunities since Keynan Middleton went on the disabled list, but has had some control issues this season. He owns a 3.2 BB/9 after posting a sharp 2.1 BB/9 in 67.1 innings last season, and if he wants to improve his 2.86 ERA, Parker will have to limit the free passes.
