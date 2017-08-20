Play

Parker fired a scoreless inning while giving up one hit and striking out two in a 5-1 win over the Orioles.

Parker has arguably been the Angels' best and most-consistent reliever this season with a 2.30 ERA and 4.5 K/BB ratio, but he has yet to see a save opportunity in August while the club deals with a volatile closing situation. Manager Mike Scioscia stated that he has been deploying the 32-year-old in "high leverage situations" even if they aren't coming in the ninth inning. Parker's absence from the Halos' closing committee severely limits his value in fantasy formats.

