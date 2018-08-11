Parker got the save against Oakland on Friday, retiring the one batter he faced to close out the Angels' 4-3 victory.

Parker got the one-out save to protect a one-run lead in this contest, needing just five pitches to lock down his 11th of the season. He now has a 3.29 ERA, a 1.17 WHIP and 58 strikeouts across 52 innings in 2018.