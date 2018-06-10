Parker allowed one hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his seventh save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Twins.

He's now converted four straight save chances and six of seven since getting his shot at the closer role in mid-May, and Parker's posted a 1.80 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB in 10 innings over that stretch. Angels manager Mike Scioscia can be fickle when it comes to the ninth inning, but for now it looks like the job is Parker's to lose.

