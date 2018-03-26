Parker is likely to begin the year as the Angels' first option to close games, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

There were rumblings that Cam Bedrosian could overtake the 32-year-old as the Halos' closer to begin the year, but Fletcher expects Parker's tremendous -- albeit unexpected -- success in the role last year to earn him first crack at the job. A committee situation could still be in play, as manager Mike Scioscia was hesitant to acknowledge Parker as his closer last season even when he was being deployed as one down the stretch. The righty's lack of a successful major-league track record should result in a short leash in the event he struggles out of the gate, assuming that he does indeed begin the year as closer.