Play

Parker was saddled with the loss after giving up a walkoff, two-run home run in Wednesday's extra-inning loss to the White Sox.

Parker was forced to enter a tie game after manager Mike Scioscia exhausted the rest of his top bullpen arms following Garrett Richard's abbreviated start. While it wasn't technically a blown save, the end result still left an ugly mark on his fantasy owners' ERAs at a crucial point of the season. This was a rare blemish on the 32-year-old's breakout campaign (2.58 ERA), so expect Parker to bounce back as he has time and time again over the course of the year.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast