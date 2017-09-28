Parker was saddled with the loss after giving up a walkoff, two-run home run in Wednesday's extra-inning loss to the White Sox.

Parker was forced to enter a tie game after manager Mike Scioscia exhausted the rest of his top bullpen arms following Garrett Richard's abbreviated start. While it wasn't technically a blown save, the end result still left an ugly mark on his fantasy owners' ERAs at a crucial point of the season. This was a rare blemish on the 32-year-old's breakout campaign (2.58 ERA), so expect Parker to bounce back as he has time and time again over the course of the year.