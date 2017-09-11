Angels' Blake Parker: Works eighth inning Sunday
Parker worked the eighth inning of Sunday's 5-3 victory over the Mariners, allowing a solo homer and striking out three en route to his 15th hold.
Yusmeiro Petit closed out the game to earn his third save. Manager Mike Scioscia explained to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register afterward that he liked Parker there in the eighth with the lefty-loaded top of the order due up. This comes after Parker blew a save in his Sept. 4 appearance. Parker still seems like the favorite for save chances despite these recent developments, but it's clear that Scioscia is still open to mixing and matching and keeping roles fluid at the back end of the bullpen.
