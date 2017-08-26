Angels' Blake Wood: Added to big-league roster
Wood was added to the Angels' major-league roster, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
After being claimed off waivers from Cincinnati, Wood reported straight to the big-league club, replacing Mike Morin in the bullpen. Wood has had issues with walks this year, but he averages 96 mph with his fastball and misses bats at a strong clip. His 3.67 FIP this season is almost exactly two full runs lower than his ERA.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...