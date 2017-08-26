Wood was added to the Angels' major-league roster, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

After being claimed off waivers from Cincinnati, Wood reported straight to the big-league club, replacing Mike Morin in the bullpen. Wood has had issues with walks this year, but he averages 96 mph with his fastball and misses bats at a strong clip. His 3.67 FIP this season is almost exactly two full runs lower than his ERA.