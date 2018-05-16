Wood (elbow) will make another minor-league rehab appearance Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

The 32-year-old, who has been sidelined since April 23 with an elbow injury, tossed a scoreless inning in his first rehab appearance for High-A Inland Empire on Monday. It's unclear where Wood will report for Thursday's outing at this point, but he could be back with the Angels shortly thereafter if everything goes off without a hitch.