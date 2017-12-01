Wood agreed to a one-year, $1.45 million deal with the Angels on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

Splitting time between the Reds and the Angels last season, Wood posted a 5.45 ERA while striking out 84 over 74.1 innings. That ability to miss bats makes the 32-year-old an intriguing low-to-mid leverage option for the Angels, but he has just two career saves in 257 career appearances in the majors, so don't look for him to work his way into a high-leverage role. The contract includes $50,000 in incentives.