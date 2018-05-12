Wood (elbow) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment at High-A Inland Empire on Monday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Wood has been on the disabled list since April 21 and began throwing off a mound Friday. The expected length of the rehab assignment is unknown at this point, but the 32-year-old appears to be nearing his potential return to the Angels.

