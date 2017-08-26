Wood was claimed off waivers by the Angels on Friday.

The Angels shifted Matt Shoemaker to the 60-day DL to make room for Wood on the roster.He posted a rough 5.65 ERA and 1.62 WHIP over 57.1 innings for the Reds, but the Angels hope they can coax out more of the form that led him to post a solid 3.99 ERA with 81 strikeouts over 76.2 innings in 2016. Expect Wood to report to Triple-A.