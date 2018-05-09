Wood (elbow) is expected to throw a bullpen session in the near future, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Wood's return to mound work was supposedly imminent for a few days, but the Angels have been reluctant to clear him to do so while he continues to experience some minor inflammation in his right elbow. The 32-year-old has been sidelined since April 21 with the injury and will almost certainly require a minor-league rehab assignment before coming off the 10-day disabled list.