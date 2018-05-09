Angels' Blake Wood: Closing in on mound work
Wood (elbow) is expected to throw a bullpen session in the near future, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Wood's return to mound work was supposedly imminent for a few days, but the Angels have been reluctant to clear him to do so while he continues to experience some minor inflammation in his right elbow. The 32-year-old has been sidelined since April 21 with the injury and will almost certainly require a minor-league rehab assignment before coming off the 10-day disabled list.
More News
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...