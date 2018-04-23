Angels' Blake Wood: Dealing with elbow impingement
Wood's previously undisclosed injury is an elbow impingement, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The severity of the issue and the length of Wood's recover are not yet clear. Eduardo Paredes was called up to the big leagues to take Wood's place.
