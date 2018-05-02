Angels' Blake Wood: In midst of throwing program
Wood (elbow) said Tuesday that he has resumed a throwing program but has yet to progress to mound work, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Wood is now pain free after an elbow impingement resulted in him landing on the 10-day disabled list April 23, but there probably won't be a clear timetable for his return until he progresses to facing hitters. The right-hander, who sported a 2.31 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 11.2 innings prior to hitting the DL, is expected to be used in middle relief once he's activated.
