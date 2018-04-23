Angels' Blake Wood: Out with undisclosed injury
Wood was placed on the disabled list Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Wood's injury is not yet known. Through his first 13 appearances this season, the 32-year-old has a solid 2.31 ERA, though his strikeout rate (21.3 percent) and walk rate (14.9 percent) are each trending in the wrong direction compared to last year.
More News
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...