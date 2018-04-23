Wood was placed on the disabled list Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Wood's injury is not yet known. Through his first 13 appearances this season, the 32-year-old has a solid 2.31 ERA, though his strikeout rate (21.3 percent) and walk rate (14.9 percent) are each trending in the wrong direction compared to last year.

