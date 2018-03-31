Angels' Blake Wood: Picks up hold Friday
Wood recorded two outs while allowing a hit Friday, picking up the hold in a 2-1 victory over the Athletics.
Wood picked up his second hold of the young season after posting just three in 72 appearances last year. Those in holds leagues shouldn't overreact, as the 32-year-old has several arms ahead of him in the Angels' bullpen, so the holds should be few and far between over the course of the season.
More News
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...