Wood recorded two outs while allowing a hit Friday, picking up the hold in a 2-1 victory over the Athletics.

Wood picked up his second hold of the young season after posting just three in 72 appearances last year. Those in holds leagues shouldn't overreact, as the 32-year-old has several arms ahead of him in the Angels' bullpen, so the holds should be few and far between over the course of the season.

