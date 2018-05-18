Wood (elbow) said Friday he is ready to rejoin the Angels, but he may make another rehab appearance, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Wood allowed a run in 1.2 innings pitched over his two rehab appearances, but most importantly, his elbow is feeling fine after the work. The Angels may delay his return until this weekend for roster management reasons, though, and they may want him to make another rehab appearance to keep his arm warm. The Angels have an off-day Monday, so Wood's latest return date would likely be Tuesday against the Blue Jays