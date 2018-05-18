Angels' Blake Wood: Ready to rejoin club
Wood (elbow) said Friday he is ready to rejoin the Angels, but he may make another rehab appearance, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Wood allowed a run in 1.2 innings pitched over his two rehab appearances, but most importantly, his elbow is feeling fine after the work. The Angels may delay his return until this weekend for roster management reasons, though, and they may want him to make another rehab appearance to keep his arm warm. The Angels have an off-day Monday, so Wood's latest return date would likely be Tuesday against the Blue Jays
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hand-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Juan Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart