Angels' Blake Wood: Shifts to 60-day DL
Wood (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday.
Wood's move to the 60-day disabled list opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for David Fletcher's contract selection. Wood is expected to miss the remainder of the 2018 season and a good chunk of the 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in May.
