Angels' Blake Wood: Throws off mound
Wood (elbow) threw off a mound Wednesday and again Friday, the Los Angeles Times reports.
Wood has been out since late April with an elbow impingement. He's likely to begin a rehab assignment next week. Prior to the injury, he was throwing well, recording a 2.31 ERA in 11.2 innings.
