Angels' Branden Pinder: Reassigned to minor-league camp
Pinder was sent to minor-league camp following Sunday's game against Texas.
Pinder appeared in five spring training games, tossing 3.2 innings and allowing four runs on five hits and three walks. After a disappointing spring campaign, he'll be sent down to minor-league camp, where he figures to begin the year at Triple-A Salt Lake.
More News
-
Angels' Branden Pinder: Signs minor-league deal with Angels•
-
Yankees' Branden Pinder: Activated off DL•
-
Yankees' Branden Pinder: Kicks off rehab stint with five-strikeout effort•
-
Yankees' Branden Pinder: Tosses batting practice•
-
Yankees' Branden Pinder: Casted off 40-man roster Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Branden Pinder: Moved to 60-day DL•
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...