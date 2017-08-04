Pinder signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Thursday.

Pinder will report to Triple-A Salt Lake City after being released by the Yankees in late July. Pinder made 26 appearances (28.2 innings) with the Yankees in 2015, and had a 3.45 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with 26 strikeouts, but has pitched very little this season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery in 2016.