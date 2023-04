Drury went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in an extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Drury hit one of the Angels' four long balls in the contest, going deep to center field in the eighth inning. The homer was his first of the campaign after he slugged a career-high 28 long balls last season. However, Drury also struck out three times Sunday, giving him 10 strikeouts (and no walks) through 31 plate appearances on the campaign.