Drury was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left shoulder contusion.

Drury was on the bench Sunday for the third straight game with the shoulder bruise, so the Angels opted to move him to the IL. The 30-year-old won't be eligible to return until after the All-Star break July 14 against Houston, so he'll afforded a few extra days to recover without missing more games. Andrew Velazquez was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to provide infield depth.