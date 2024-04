Drury went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Red Sox.

Drury notched his first home run of 2024, tagging starter Brayan Bello for a solo home run in the second inning. Sunday's contest also marked Drury's second multi-hit game of the season. The second baseman has logged a hit in five of his last six games but still owns a poor .196 batting average through 14 outings.