Marsh (leg) was activated off the 7-day injured list Thursday and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base for Double-A Mobile.

Marsh moved to the injured list with the right leg injury in the start of June but rejoined Mobile on Thursday after a five-game rehab assignment with the AZL Angels. The 21-year-old is slashing .293/.396/.390 with one home run and 10 stolen bases in 46 games at Double-A.