Marsh (arm) is listed among the Angels' available reserve players for Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Indians.

Marsh may not be ready to play the outfield while he works his way through a throwing program, but he should be an option to replace starting designated hitter Max Stassi at some point during Wednesday's game. The 23-year-old is expected to open the 2021 season at Triple-A Salt Lake after slashing .300/.383/.428 over 412 plate appearances at Double-A Mobile in his last minor-league season in 2019.