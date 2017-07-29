Angels' Brandon Marsh: Back in action at Rookie ball
Marsh (thumb) is back in action with the Angels' Rookie-level Pioneer League affiliate Orem, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Marsh has missed the past month while recovering from a thumb injury he suffered sliding into second base, but seems to be good to go following extensive evaluation. The top prospect was off to a fantastic start before being sidelined, going 15-for-30 with nine RBI over his first seven games.
