Angels' Brandon Marsh: Back in action at Rookie League
Marsh (thumb) is back in action with the Angels' Rookie League affiliate Orem, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Marsh has missed the past month while recovering from a thumb injury he suffered sliding into second base, but seems to be good to go following extensive evaluation. The top prospect was off to a fantastic start before being sidelined, going 15-for-30 with nine RBI over his first seven games.
