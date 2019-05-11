Angels' Brandon Marsh: Back in action
Marsh (finger) is back in action for Double-A Mobile on Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Marsh missed a week after jamming his finger diving into a base. He's hitting .242/.330/.286 with one homer in 25 games for Mobile this season.
