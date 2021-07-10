Marsh (shoulder) has been activated from the injured list at Triple-A Salt Lake, Jared Tims of Talkin' Halos reports.

Marsh hit the injured list in early June with right shoulder inflammation. The Halos' top prospect played in four games for the rookie-level ACL Angels in a rehab assignment, and he is now set to resume his Triple-A campaign. Marsh is currently slashing .183/.338/.317 through 74 plate appearances at Salt Lake, so he'll likely need to see an improvement at the plate in order to gain serious consideration for a big-league call-up.