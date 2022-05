Marsh went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Thursday's 8-0 win over the Red Sox. He struck out twice.

Marsh came into the game hitless over his last five games, but he bounced back by registering his fifth multi-hit game and his third home run of the season. Over the first 22 games, Marsh is batting .265 with 16 RBI and eight runs scored.