Angels' Brandon Marsh: Breaks out with four hits
Marsh recorded four hits -- all singles -- in five at-bats for High-A Inland Empire in its 10-4 loss to Lake Elsinore on Wednesday.
Marsh had been stuck in a 7-for-33 rut (.212 average) at the dish since the calendar flipped to June, but his aggressive approach at the plate paid dividends Wednesday. Though he's been limited to only 12 extra-base knocks over 209 plate appearances this season, Marsh's 6-foot-4, 210-pound frame offers hope that he'll increase his power output as he develops. The 20-year-old already looks like a plus baserunner at this point in his career, as he owns a 22-for-26 success rate on stolen-base attempts over parts of two seasons in the pro ranks.
