The Angels have no immediate plans to call up Marsh or Jo Adell from Triple-A Salt Lake after Mike Trout was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a calf strain that will likely keep him sidelined for 6-to-8 weeks, Daniel Guerrero of MLB.com reports.

Marsh, the Angels' top prospect, is off to a hot start through six games at Triple-A, slashing .273/.448/.545 while drawing seven walks against nine strikeouts in 29 plate appearances. Though Marsh and Adell would represent the highest-upside options in the organization that could help fill in for Trout, the Angels are apparently content to proceed with Taylor Ward and Juan Lagares as their main center fielders for the time being. In Marsh's case, the Angels may want to see him find more sustained success at the Triple-A level after he missed out on some development time due to the cancellation of the 2020 minor-league season, then battled a labrum injury during spring training. The 23-year-old still appears likely to make his MLB debut at some point in 2021, if health prevails.