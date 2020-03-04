Play

Marsh has begun playing catch as he recovers from a strained elbow, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

This is a small but meaningful progression for Marsh, who had previously been limited to "the throwing part" of the activity, per Ardaya. The Angels' No. 2 prospect could still appear in some Cactus League games if his recovery continues to move forward without any setbacks.

