Marsh (elbow) is recovering well and could resume playing in Cactus League games as soon as this week, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Marsh strained his elbow while diving for a ball Feb. 23, but he appears on track to return to game action in the near future. The Angels' No. 2 prospect is likely to open the season in the minors regardless of how he performs during the remainder of the spring.