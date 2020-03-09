Play

Marsh (elbow) is recovering well and could resume playing in Cactus League games as soon as this week, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Marsh strained his elbow while diving for a ball Feb. 23, but he appears on track to return to game action in the near future. The Angels' No. 2 prospect is likely to open the season in the minors regardless of how he performs during the remainder of the spring.

