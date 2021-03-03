Marsh has been limited to DH thus far in spring training due to a minor issue with his arm, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Manager Joe Maddon described Marsh as having a "little bit of an issue with his arm," though he did not specify the nature or severity of the issue. Marsh struck out as a pinch hitter in Tuesday's contest, so the problem does not appear to be affecting his ability to swing the bat. Marsh is likely to begin 2021 at the Triple-A level but could make his big-league debut by season's end.