Angels' Brandon Marsh: Earns camp invite
Marsh was invited to the Angels' big-league camp on Friday.
Marsh has yet to appear above High-A, so it would be a surprise to see him in an Angels uniform at any point this season. He's shown enough promise that the big-league staff wants to get a chance to work with him this spring, though, which could bode well for his chance at a call-up in 2020.
