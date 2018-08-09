Marsh went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double Wednesday in High-A Inland Empire's 8-7 loss to Lancaster.

Marsh had previously turned in 10 three-hit efforts on the season, but Wednesday's was probably his most-needed from a confidence standpoint. The outfielder entered the contest with a 2-for-32 mark at the plate over his previous nine games, taking some of the shine off what has been a breakout season. With a .248/.345/.376 slash line (99 wRC+) since arriving at High-A Inland Empire, Marsh has roughly been only a league-average performer since moving up to the California League, but his production looks more impressive when considering his age relative to level. The 2016 second-round pick won't turn 21 years old until Dec. 18.

More News
Our Latest Stories