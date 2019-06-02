Marsh was removed from Saturday's game with Double-A Mobile with an apparent right leg injury, Jared Tims of Diamond Digest reports.

Marsh appeared to suffered the injury between third base and home plate after hitting a triple Saturday, as he retreated to the base and remained on his knees. The 21-year-old was able to leave the field under his own power -- though he was limping -- while the specifics of the injury remain unclear.