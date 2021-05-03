Marsh isn't expected to make his 2021 debut for Triple-A Salt Lake while he continues to rehab a shoulder injury, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old saw action for the Angels as a designated hitter in spring training, but he wasn't cleared for outfield duty in Cactus League games while he ramped up from a labrum injury. Since spring training concluded, Marsh has remained in Arizona to continue his throwing program, and he appears to be nearing full clearance. One of the Angels' top position prospects, Marsh could make his MLB debut at some point in 2021 if he proves at Triple-A that his shoulder issue isn't a lingering concern.